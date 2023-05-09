PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has a beta value of 0.74 and has seen 7.68 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $83.73B, closed the last trade at $61.96 per share which meant it lost -$1.1 on the day or -1.74% during that session. The PDD stock price is -71.69% off its 52-week high price of $106.38 and 49.95% above the 52-week low of $31.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.24 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 7 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 48 have rated it as a Hold, with 39 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.55.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Sporting -1.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the PDD stock price touched $61.96 or saw a rise of 8.51%. Year-to-date, PDD Holdings Inc. shares have moved -24.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) have changed -13.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $724.66, which means that the shares’ value could jump 91.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $516.93 while the price target rests at a high of $971.84. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1468.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -734.3% from current levels.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that PDD Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 6.28%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and -10.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.00%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.63 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $5.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.31 billion and $4.37 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.00% for the current quarter and 30.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 119.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 302.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 40.82%.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 25 and May 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.85% with a share float percentage of 28.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PDD Holdings Inc. having a total of 812 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Baillie Gifford and Company with over 28.19 million shares worth more than $1.75 billion. As of Mar 30, 2023, Baillie Gifford and Company held 2.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 25.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 billion and represent 2.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.62% shares in the company for having 7.83 million shares of worth $484.86 million while later fund manager owns 5.16 million shares of worth $319.75 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.