Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX: PZG) Must Gain 80.57% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.72M, closed the recent trade at $0.34 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.88% during that session. The PZG stock price is -70.59% off its 52-week high price of $0.58 and 17.65% above the 52-week low of $0.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 86010.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 150.74K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) trade information

Sporting -1.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the PZG stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 5.56%. Year-to-date, Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares have moved -1.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG) have changed -7.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 25650.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $1.75. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -414.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -414.71% from the levels at last check today.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (PZG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.08% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 42.11%, compared to 14.40% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 81.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $200k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $210k and $4k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.80% for the current quarter and 4,900.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.00% over the past 5 years.

PZG Dividends

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (AMEX:PZG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.48% with a share float percentage of 9.12%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.56 million shares worth more than $0.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royal Bank of Canada, with the holding of over 0.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.53% shares in the company for having 1.22 million shares of worth $0.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.34 million shares of worth $0.12 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.