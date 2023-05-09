Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Shares Have Declined -33.31% Year To Date

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) has seen 1.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $534.95M, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -4.40% during that session. The PGY stock price is -4056.63% off its 52-week high price of $34.50 and 31.33% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Sporting -4.40% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the PGY stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 4.6%. Year-to-date, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -33.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) have changed -19.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.87 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.07, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.35 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -261.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -62.65% from current levels.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 142.86%, compared to 17.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.50%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $179.36 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $192.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 26.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.67% with a share float percentage of 69.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd. having a total of 50 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. with over 98.11 million shares worth more than $121.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. held 18.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 63.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $78.12 million and represent 11.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-BlueStar TA-BIGI Tech Israel Technology ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $0.91 million while later fund manager owns 0.67 million shares of worth $0.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.