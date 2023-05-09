Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2023

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $274.02M, closed the last trade at $2.15 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 1.42% during that session. The ORGO stock price is -208.84% off its 52-week high price of $6.64 and 16.74% above the 52-week low of $1.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.73 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) trade information

Sporting 1.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the ORGO stock price touched $2.15 or saw a rise of 3.15%. Year-to-date, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. shares have moved -20.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have changed -1.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.45% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -411.63% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -411.63% from current levels.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -31.09% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $95.5 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $120.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $98.12 million and $121.4 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.70% for the current quarter and -0.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -83.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.41%.

ORGO Dividends

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 48.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.38% with a share float percentage of 84.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Organogenesis Holdings Inc. having a total of 202 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 11.1 million shares worth more than $23.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Soleus Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 7.36 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.83 million and represent 5.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.11% shares in the company for having 5.39 million shares of worth $11.58 million while later fund manager owns 1.88 million shares of worth $4.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.44% of company’s outstanding stock.