NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has a beta value of 1.02 and has seen 5.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.30B, closed the last trade at $31.31 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.10% during that session. The NRG stock price is -52.73% off its 52-week high price of $47.82 and 3.39% above the 52-week low of $30.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.09 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.28.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) trade information

Sporting 0.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the NRG stock price touched $31.31 or saw a rise of 8.26%. Year-to-date, NRG Energy Inc. shares have moved -1.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) have changed -10.08%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.16.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.39% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $46.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -46.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.59% from current levels.

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NRG Energy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 75.19%, compared to 1.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.70% and 413.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.08 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $5 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $7.28 billion and $8.51 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -44.00% for the current quarter and -41.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -42.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.30%.

NRG Dividends

NRG Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.51 at a share yield of 4.82%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.97% with a share float percentage of 101.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NRG Energy Inc. having a total of 826 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.55 million shares worth more than $1.0 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 29.68 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $944.3 million and represent 12.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Putnam Large Cap Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.01% shares in the company for having 7.0 million shares of worth $222.62 million while later fund manager owns 6.57 million shares of worth $224.79 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.