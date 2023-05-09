Nextracker Inc. (NXT) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.52B, closed the last trade at $32.23 per share which meant it gained $1.33 on the day or 4.30% during that session. The NXT stock price is -17.38% off its 52-week high price of $37.83 and 12.38% above the 52-week low of $28.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.57 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nextracker Inc. (NXT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 10 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.34.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) trade information

Sporting 4.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the NXT stock price touched $32.23 or saw a rise of 0.8%. Year-to-date, Nextracker Inc. shares have moved 5.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) have changed -1.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.79 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.43.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.27, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.78% from current levels. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.92% from current levels.

Nextracker Inc. (NXT) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $514.56 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $507.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

NXT Dividends

Nextracker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.21% with a share float percentage of 57.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nextracker Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Handelsbanken Fonder AB with over 1.18 million shares worth more than $38.01 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Handelsbanken Fonder AB held 2.57% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Victory Capital Management Inc., with the holding of over 0.55 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $17.83 million and represent 1.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Blackrock Funds-Technology Oppportunities Port and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 0.72 million shares of worth $23.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.32 million shares of worth $10.35 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.70% of company’s outstanding stock.