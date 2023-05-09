MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Shares Are Up 5.91% YTD

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $158.59M, closed the last trade at $19.70 per share which meant it gained $6.56 on the day or 49.92% during that session. The ML stock price is -315.74% off its 52-week high price of $81.90 and 61.93% above the 52-week low of $7.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.85K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.95.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

Sporting 49.92% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the ML stock price touched $19.70 or saw a rise of 14.05%. Year-to-date, MoneyLion Inc. shares have moved 5.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 76.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) have changed 30.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.28.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -556.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 84.77% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 84.77% from current levels.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MoneyLion Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -44.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.96%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -116.70% and 45.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $90.17 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $94.92 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $69.71 million and $87.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 29.30% for the current quarter and 8.70% for the next.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.92% with a share float percentage of 50.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MoneyLion Inc. having a total of 114 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are StepStone Group LP with over 0.85 million shares worth more than $16.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, StepStone Group LP held 9.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.1 million and represent 2.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.05% shares in the company for having 0.14 million shares of worth $2.74 million while later fund manager owns 97687.0 shares of worth $1.92 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.