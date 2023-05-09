Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) Has A Promising Outlook For 2023

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71M, closed the last trade at $0.16 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 8.39% during that session. The MOBQ stock price is -1443.75% off its 52-week high price of $2.47 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 million shares.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) trade information

Sporting 8.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the MOBQ stock price touched $0.16 or saw a rise of 4.76%. Year-to-date, Mobiquity Technologies Inc. shares have moved -71.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ) have changed -8.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.30, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.98% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.30 while the price target rests at a high of $5.30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -3212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3212.5% from current levels.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (MOBQ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -89.16% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 46.30% over the past 5 years.

MOBQ Dividends

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.29% with a share float percentage of 6.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mobiquity Technologies Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 25005.0 shares worth more than $4488.0. As of Mar 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 23216.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12420.0 and represent 0.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.24% shares in the company for having 8881.0 shares of worth $4751.0 while later fund manager owns 5950.0 shares of worth $1457.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.16% of company’s outstanding stock.