Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 4.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.51B, closed the last trade at $12.71 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -2.31% during that session. The MLCO stock price is -13.69% off its 52-week high price of $14.45 and 68.06% above the 52-week low of $4.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.97 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.31.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Sporting -2.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the MLCO stock price touched $12.71 or saw a rise of 7.5%. Year-to-date, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have moved 10.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have changed 0.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.85.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.92, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.50 while the price target rests at a high of $19.80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -55.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6.22% from current levels.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 115.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 94.24%, compared to 7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.40% and 77.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 177.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $891.99 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $474.94 million and $296.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 87.80% for the current quarter and 248.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -18.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.00%.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.26% with a share float percentage of 45.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited having a total of 269 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARGA Investment Management, LP with over 28.43 million shares worth more than $361.92 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, ARGA Investment Management, LP held 5.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wellington Management Group, LLP, with the holding of over 24.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $279.08 million and represent 4.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 16.92 million shares of worth $194.56 million while later fund manager owns 9.94 million shares of worth $135.73 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.83% of company’s outstanding stock.