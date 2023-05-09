Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTEK) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 9.49%

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) has seen 9.26 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.84M, closed the recent trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 9.49% during that session. The MTEK stock price is -124.73% off its 52-week high price of $2.09 and 26.88% above the 52-week low of $0.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14320.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.50K shares.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) trade information

Sporting 9.49% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the MTEK stock price touched $0.93 or saw a rise of 24.39%. Year-to-date, Maris-Tech Ltd. shares have moved 11.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) have changed 17.44%. Short interest in the company has seen 7580.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (MTEK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -20.00% over the past 6 months.

MTEK Dividends

Maris-Tech Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.44% with a share float percentage of 0.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Maris-Tech Ltd. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 22326.0 shares worth more than $18530.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 12886.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10695.0 and represent 0.16% of shares outstanding.