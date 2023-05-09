Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) Shares Have Gain 3.36% Over The Past Month

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 3.65 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.40B, closed the last trade at $21.20 per share which meant it gained $0.74 on the day or 3.62% during that session. The LNC stock price is -179.06% off its 52-week high price of $59.16 and 11.6% above the 52-week low of $18.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.94 million shares.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) trade information

Sporting 3.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the LNC stock price touched $21.20 or saw a rise of 2.75%. Year-to-date, Lincoln National Corporation shares have moved -30.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) have changed 3.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $37.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -74.53% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.53% from current levels.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lincoln National Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 250.96%, compared to 20.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -0.60% and -7.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.80%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.59 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.53 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.72 billion and $4.64 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.60% for the current quarter and -2.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -42.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -231.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.90%.

LNC Dividends

Lincoln National Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.80 at a share yield of 8.49%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.52% with a share float percentage of 83.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lincoln National Corporation having a total of 803 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.07 million shares worth more than $616.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.82 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $424.49 million and represent 8.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.74% shares in the company for having 4.65 million shares of worth $142.82 million while later fund manager owns 3.92 million shares of worth $120.57 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.