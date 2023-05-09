Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 6.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.86B, closed the last trade at $63.09 per share which meant it gained $1.0 on the day or 1.61% during that session. The JCI stock price is -10.32% off its 52-week high price of $69.60 and 27.85% above the 52-week low of $45.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.82 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.79 million shares.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) trade information

Sporting 1.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the JCI stock price touched $63.09 or saw a rise of 0.58%. Year-to-date, Johnson Controls International plc shares have moved -1.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) have changed 12.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.78.

Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Johnson Controls International plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 4.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.33%, compared to 18.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 20.00% and 12.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.80%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.12 billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.24 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.61 billion and $6.72 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.70% for the current quarter and 7.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 25.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 4.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.68%.

JCI Dividends

Johnson Controls International plc is expected to release its next earnings report on May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.44 at a share yield of 2.28%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.25% with a share float percentage of 93.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Johnson Controls International plc having a total of 1,407 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 62.61 million shares worth more than $4.01 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 10.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 59.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.81 billion and represent 9.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.14% shares in the company for having 31.79 million shares of worth $2.03 billion while later fund manager owns 20.88 million shares of worth $1.34 billion as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.38% of company’s outstanding stock.