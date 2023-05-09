Investor Trust Slackened After Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) Shares Dropped By -$0.14

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 9.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.60B, closed the last trade at $16.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The RF stock price is -48.35% off its 52-week high price of $24.33 and 15.0% above the 52-week low of $13.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.00 million shares.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the RF stock price touched $16.40 or saw a rise of 7.71%. Year-to-date, Regions Financial Corporation shares have moved -23.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) have changed -10.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.16.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Regions Financial Corporation (RF) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Regions Financial Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.84%, compared to -5.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 3.40% and 34.90% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 6.50%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.95 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.9 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.76 billion and $1.81 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 10.90% for the current quarter and 5.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 17.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -8.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.88%.

RF Dividends

Regions Financial Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on July 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 4.88%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.44% with a share float percentage of 78.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Regions Financial Corporation having a total of 1,215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 109.69 million shares worth more than $1.8 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 94.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.55 billion and represent 10.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 28.38 million shares of worth $465.39 million while later fund manager owns 21.76 million shares of worth $356.93 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.