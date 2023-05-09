Investor Confidence Dwindles After Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) Shares Gain By About 0.02

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.61M, closed the recent trade at $0.24 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 7.94% during that session. The BRQS stock price is -1850.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.68 and 20.83% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Sporting 7.94% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the BRQS stock price touched $0.24 or saw a fall of -0.71%. Year-to-date, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares have moved 14.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have changed -3.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.62.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.95% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2018.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -13.30% over the past 5 years.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.19% with a share float percentage of 7.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borqs Technologies Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 1.23 million shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Millennium Management Llc held 0.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Citadel Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 0.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54915.0 and represent 0.18% of shares outstanding.