Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) has a beta value of 1.15 and has seen 1.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.13M, closed the recent trade at $0.38 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 12.37% during that session. The INUV stock price is -55.26% off its 52-week high price of $0.59 and 47.37% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 212.33K shares.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) trade information

Sporting 12.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the INUV stock price touched $0.38 or saw a fall of -2.01%. Year-to-date, Inuvo Inc. shares have moved 71.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) have changed 31.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.74.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.65% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -12.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $15.44 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $22.65 million and $17.07 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -31.80% for the current quarter and 2.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -69.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

INUV Dividends

Inuvo Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.21% with a share float percentage of 20.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inuvo Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with over 5.64 million shares worth more than $2.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. held 4.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Herald Investment Management Ltd, with the holding of over 5.29 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.01 million and represent 4.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.71% shares in the company for having 3.29 million shares of worth $1.25 million while later fund manager owns 1.41 million shares of worth $0.54 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.