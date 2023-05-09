Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Shares Are Up 23.21% YTD

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has a beta value of 1.86 and has seen 0.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.06M, closed the recent trade at $1.73 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.63% during that session. The IMUX stock price is -579.77% off its 52-week high price of $11.76 and 35.84% above the 52-week low of $1.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Sporting -3.63% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the IMUX stock price touched $1.73 or saw a rise of 8.43%. Year-to-date, Immunic Inc. shares have moved 23.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have changed 29.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.06.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1518.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -189.02% from the levels at last check today.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immunic Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 13.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.91%, compared to 9.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 29.70% and 26.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 3.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.50%.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.31% with a share float percentage of 80.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunic Inc. having a total of 86 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RTW Investments LP with over 3.86 million shares worth more than $5.41 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, RTW Investments LP held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Commodore Capital, LP, with the holding of over 1.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.52 million and represent 4.05% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 0.71 million shares of worth $0.99 million while later fund manager owns 0.33 million shares of worth $0.46 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.