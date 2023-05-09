Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) has a beta value of 1.99 and has seen 1.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.75B, closed the recent trade at $4.95 per share which meant it lost -$0.35 on the day or -6.60% during that session. The HBM stock price is -28.08% off its 52-week high price of $6.34 and 37.78% above the 52-week low of $3.08. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.73 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) trade information

Sporting -6.60% in the red today, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the HBM stock price touched $4.95 or saw a rise of 7.48%. Year-to-date, Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares have moved -2.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) have changed -0.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.95 while the price target rests at a high of $9.67. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -95.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.2% from the levels at last check today.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 480.00%, compared to 12.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 8.30% and 520.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.10%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $419.03 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $443.94 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $415.45 million and $283.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 0.90% for the current quarter and 56.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.10% over the past 5 years.

HBM Dividends

Hudbay Minerals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.38%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.32% with a share float percentage of 66.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hudbay Minerals Inc. having a total of 240 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GMT Capital Corp with over 31.65 million shares worth more than $160.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, GMT Capital Corp held 12.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc., with the holding of over 21.76 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $114.22 million and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Copper Miners ETF and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 5.22 million shares of worth $27.38 million while later fund manager owns 4.41 million shares of worth $25.56 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.