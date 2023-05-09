How Is Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ: WMG) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) has seen 1.12 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.20B, closed the recent trade at $25.61 per share which meant it lost -$2.88 on the day or -10.09% during that session. The WMG stock price is -51.35% off its 52-week high price of $38.76 and 15.78% above the 52-week low of $21.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.18.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) trade information

Sporting -10.09% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the WMG stock price touched $25.61 or saw a rise of 14.03%. Year-to-date, Warner Music Group Corp. shares have moved -26.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) have changed -20.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.23.

Warner Music Group Corp. (WMG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Warner Music Group Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -14.15%, compared to 1.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.30%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.36 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.49 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.38 billion and $1.43 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.10% for the current quarter and 3.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 30.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 80.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.06%.

WMG Dividends

Warner Music Group Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.64 at a share yield of 2.25%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.43% with a share float percentage of 101.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warner Music Group Corp. having a total of 307 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 17.18 million shares worth more than $601.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 12.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sands Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10.67 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $373.82 million and represent 7.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 3.88 million shares of worth $122.45 million while later fund manager owns 3.54 million shares of worth $124.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.56% of company’s outstanding stock.