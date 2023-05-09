How Is Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 4.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $945.33M, closed the last trade at $7.45 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -6.05% during that session. The TDS stock price is -163.09% off its 52-week high price of $19.60 and 9.66% above the 52-week low of $6.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.03.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) trade information

Sporting -6.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the TDS stock price touched $7.45 or saw a rise of 24.82%. Year-to-date, Telephone and Data Systems Inc. shares have moved -28.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -25.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS) have changed -32.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.18% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -168.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -101.34% from current levels.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.04% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -314.29%. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -120.00% and 27.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.32 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.35 billion and $1.35 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.80% for the current quarter and -1.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.70% over the past 5 years.

TDS Dividends

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.74 at a share yield of 9.93%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE:TDS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.24% with a share float percentage of 96.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Telephone and Data Systems Inc. having a total of 330 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.27 million shares worth more than $181.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 16.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 17.04 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $178.78 million and represent 16.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 7.20% shares in the company for having 7.58 million shares of worth $96.14 million while later fund manager owns 3.07 million shares of worth $32.15 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.