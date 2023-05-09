Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.84B, closed the recent trade at $6.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -2.44% during that session. The SAND stock price is -17.64% off its 52-week high price of $7.07 and 24.96% above the 52-week low of $4.51. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Sporting -2.44% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the SAND stock price touched $6.01 or saw a rise of 3.69%. Year-to-date, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares have moved 14.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) have changed -1.48%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.91.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.16, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.35% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.50 while the price target rests at a high of $9.23. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.15% from the levels at last check today.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.18%, compared to 22.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -40.00% and -90.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $50 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 56.85% over the past 5 years.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.76% with a share float percentage of 60.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sandstorm Gold Ltd. having a total of 277 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp with over 47.97 million shares worth more than $289.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Orion Resource Partners (usa) Lp held 16.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 31.38 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $189.23 million and represent 10.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.85% shares in the company for having 17.47 million shares of worth $105.32 million while later fund manager owns 10.96 million shares of worth $66.07 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.67% of company’s outstanding stock.