Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 4.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.65B, closed the last trade at $55.96 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 0.38% during that session. The FIS stock price is -90.58% off its 52-week high price of $106.65 and 13.21% above the 52-week low of $48.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 14 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

Sporting 0.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the FIS stock price touched $55.96 or saw a rise of 1.06%. Year-to-date, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares have moved -17.52%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have changed 0.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $71.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 21.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $56.00 while the price target rests at a high of $90.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -60.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.07% from current levels.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -10.53%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -14.50% and -11.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -0.10%.

24 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.71 billion for the current quarter. 24 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.59 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.72 billion and $3.61 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.30% for the current quarter and -0.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.26% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -10.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.05%.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.08 at a share yield of 3.72%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.90% with a share float percentage of 94.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fidelity National Information Services Inc. having a total of 1,376 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 57.17 million shares worth more than $3.2 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 9.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 50.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.8 billion and represent 8.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.04% shares in the company for having 18.0 million shares of worth $1.01 billion while later fund manager owns 17.51 million shares of worth $979.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.