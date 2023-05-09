Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 21.10% Rise

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) has seen 2.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.16M, closed the last trade at $0.66 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 21.10% during that session. The HPCO stock price is -6233.33% off its 52-week high price of $41.80 and 25.76% above the 52-week low of $0.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.37 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.42 million shares.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) trade information

Sporting 21.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the HPCO stock price touched $0.66 or saw a rise of 14.2%. Year-to-date, Hempacco Co. Inc. shares have moved -19.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) have changed -4.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.13.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Hempacco Co. Inc. (HPCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -64.89% over the past 6 months.

HPCO Dividends

Hempacco Co. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hempacco Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.63% with a share float percentage of 1.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hempacco Co. Inc. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Qube Research & Technologies Ltd with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $77484.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd held 0.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 17906.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11817.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.