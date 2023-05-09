Heliogen Inc. (HLGN): What Makes The Stock Good?

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $51.32M, closed the recent trade at $0.29 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 4.03% during that session. The HLGN stock price is -1486.21% off its 52-week high price of $4.60 and 34.48% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Sporting 4.03% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the HLGN stock price touched $0.29 or saw a rise of 3.3%. Year-to-date, Heliogen Inc. shares have moved -58.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) have changed 15.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.83 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.14.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -82.76% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 382.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.64 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.54 million and $2.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 59.40% for the current quarter and 513.30% for the next.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.44% with a share float percentage of 55.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heliogen Inc. having a total of 141 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Prime Movers Lab, LLC with over 23.95 million shares worth more than $16.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Prime Movers Lab, LLC held 12.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.93 million and represent 3.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.96% shares in the company for having 5.8 million shares of worth $4.05 million while later fund manager owns 4.87 million shares of worth $3.4 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.49% of company’s outstanding stock.