Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.13B, closed the recent trade at $3.82 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.93% during that session. The FSM stock price is -9.95% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 46.34% above the 52-week low of $2.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.45 million shares.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) trade information

Sporting -1.93% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the FSM stock price touched $3.82 or saw a rise of 4.02%. Year-to-date, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have moved 1.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) have changed -3.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.69 while the price target rests at a high of $5.24. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -37.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.4% from the levels at last check today.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 29.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 133.33%, compared to -4.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.83% over the past 5 years.

FSM Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 38.29% with a share float percentage of 38.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 33.1 million shares worth more than $126.44 million. As of Mar 30, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 11.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 7.96 million shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.39 million and represent 2.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.85% shares in the company for having 17.0 million shares of worth $64.93 million while later fund manager owns 12.94 million shares of worth $49.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.46% of company’s outstanding stock.