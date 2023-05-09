EverQuote Inc. Shares Are Up -39.83% Since The Beginning Of The Year

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) has a beta value of 1.22 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $210.07M, closed the recent trade at $7.45 per share which meant it gained $0.8 on the day or 12.11% during that session. The EVER stock price is -153.15% off its 52-week high price of $18.86 and 29.8% above the 52-week low of $5.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 463.07K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EverQuote Inc. (EVER) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) trade information

Sporting 12.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the EVER stock price touched $7.45 or saw a rise of 8.81%. Year-to-date, EverQuote Inc. shares have moved -49.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) have changed -44.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -181.88% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.38% from the levels at last check today.

EverQuote Inc. (EVER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that EverQuote Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -5.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.90%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -83.30% and 5.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.10%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100.35 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $109.12 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $101.92 million and $93.09 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1.50% for the current quarter and 17.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -15.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.40%.

EVER Dividends

EverQuote Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.56% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.10% with a share float percentage of 96.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EverQuote Inc. having a total of 153 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank of America Corporation with over 2.06 million shares worth more than $30.3 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Bank of America Corporation held 7.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management LLC, with the holding of over 1.66 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24.47 million and represent 6.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.39% shares in the company for having 0.65 million shares of worth $9.52 million while later fund manager owns 0.43 million shares of worth $5.93 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.61% of company’s outstanding stock.