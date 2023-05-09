DoorDash Inc. (DASH) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) has seen 6.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.15B, closed the last trade at $66.77 per share which meant it gained $3.87 on the day or 6.15% during that session. The DASH stock price is -30.3% off its 52-week high price of $87.00 and 38.04% above the 52-week low of $41.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.63 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DoorDash Inc. (DASH) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 16 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.48.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Sporting 6.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the DASH stock price touched $66.77 or saw a rise of 0.74%. Year-to-date, DoorDash Inc. shares have moved 36.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have changed 10.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $77.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.89% from current levels. The projected low price target is $40.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -57.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.09% from current levels.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DoorDash Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 40.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 16.99%, compared to 9.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 33.30% and 35.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 23.50%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.02 billion for the current quarter. 27 have an estimated revenue figure of $2 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.61 billion and $1.63 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.60% for the current quarter and 22.90% for the next.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.25% with a share float percentage of 91.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DoorDash Inc. having a total of 604 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. with over 35.85 million shares worth more than $2.39 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 29.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.94 billion and represent 7.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.95% shares in the company for having 14.38 million shares of worth $960.26 million while later fund manager owns 8.75 million shares of worth $584.18 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.40% of company’s outstanding stock.