DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.90B, closed the recent trade at $34.12 per share which meant it gained $0.91 on the day or 2.74% during that session. The DOCN stock price is -57.91% off its 52-week high price of $53.88 and 31.48% above the 52-week low of $23.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.7 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) trade information

Sporting 2.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the DOCN stock price touched $34.12 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares have moved 33.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) have changed -6.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.77 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.61% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $63.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -84.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.08% from the levels at last check today.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.80% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.47%, compared to 16.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300.00% and 90.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.10%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $164.11 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $169.79 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $127.33 million and $133.88 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 28.90% for the current quarter and 26.80% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -15.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 52.03%.

DOCN Dividends

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOCN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.30% with a share float percentage of 87.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. having a total of 339 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP with over 7.4 million shares worth more than $188.59 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, IA Venture Strategies Fund II, LP held 8.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.15 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $156.73 million and represent 6.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 1.92 million shares of worth $48.84 million while later fund manager owns 1.61 million shares of worth $41.08 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.