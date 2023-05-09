Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 4.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.92B, closed the last trade at $7.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.43 on the day or -5.39% during that session. The CWK stock price is -153.64% off its 52-week high price of $19.15 and -1.72% below the 52-week low of $7.68. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) trade information

Sporting -5.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the CWK stock price touched $7.55 or saw a rise of 22.25%. Year-to-date, Cushman & Wakefield plc shares have moved -39.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -22.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) have changed -23.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -178.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.45% from current levels.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cushman & Wakefield plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -28.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.00%, compared to -13.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -49.20% and -4.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -23.70%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.98 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.92 billion and $1.77 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.10% for the current quarter and 17.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -22.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

CWK Dividends

Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.65% with a share float percentage of 110.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cushman & Wakefield plc having a total of 291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are TPG GP A, LLC with over 34.83 million shares worth more than $434.02 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, TPG GP A, LLC held 15.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 33.86 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $421.94 million and represent 14.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.96% shares in the company for having 8.98 million shares of worth $116.22 million while later fund manager owns 6.54 million shares of worth $94.43 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.