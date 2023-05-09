Could Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) has seen 0.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.96M, closed the recent trade at $0.12 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.80% during that session. The BSFC stock price is -1300.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 8.33% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) trade information

Sporting 2.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the BSFC stock price touched $0.12. Year-to-date, Blue Star Foods Corp. shares have moved -70.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC) have changed -11.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -733.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -733.33% from the levels at last check today.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (BSFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -87.89% over the past 6 months, compared to 7.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 48.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $5.7 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.32 million and $2.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.10% for the current quarter and 8.80% for the next.

BSFC Dividends

Blue Star Foods Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.90% with a share float percentage of 4.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Star Foods Corp. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company.