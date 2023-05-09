Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Slumps -0.84%, A Loss For Bears

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) has seen 0.95 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.49B, closed the recent trade at $78.05 per share which meant it lost -$0.66 on the day or -0.84% during that session. The CEG stock price is -25.42% off its 52-week high price of $97.89 and 32.56% above the 52-week low of $52.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.71.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) trade information

Sporting -0.84% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the CEG stock price touched $78.05 or saw a rise of 2.98%. Year-to-date, Constellation Energy Corporation shares have moved -9.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG) have changed 0.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $97.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20.09% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $81.00 while the price target rests at a high of $115.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -47.34% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -3.78% from the levels at last check today.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Constellation Energy Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -17.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 889.80%, compared to -7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 308.80% and 300.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.80%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.48 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.59 billion for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $5.46 billion and $6.05 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.00% for the current quarter and 8.90% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 22.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.70%.

CEG Dividends

Constellation Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.13 at a share yield of 1.43%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CEG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 84.74% with a share float percentage of 84.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Constellation Energy Corporation having a total of 1,156 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.38 million shares worth more than $3.31 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 24.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.15 billion and represent 7.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.33% shares in the company for having 14.19 million shares of worth $1.11 billion while later fund manager owns 9.92 million shares of worth $855.52 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.