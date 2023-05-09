Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) Shares Are Down -11.76% So Far This Year

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.39B, closed the recent trade at $6.72 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The EBR stock price is -54.61% off its 52-week high price of $10.39 and 15.62% above the 52-week low of $5.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.54 million shares.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the EBR stock price touched $6.72 or saw a rise of 2.75%. Year-to-date, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares have moved -15.32%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) have changed 1.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.14.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -34.17% over the past 6 months, compared to 1.70% for the industry.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 27.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.10%.

EBR Dividends

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.19 at a share yield of 2.90%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.71% with a share float percentage of 1.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are State Street Corporation with over 3.85 million shares worth more than $30.53 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, State Street Corporation held 0.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.03 million and represent 0.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 2.03 million shares of worth $13.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.99 million shares of worth $8.87 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.