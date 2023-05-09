Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Surprises Wall Street With 3.28% Stock Price Gain

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.55M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.28% during that session. The BDRX stock price is -9354.55% off its 52-week high price of $20.80 and 13.64% above the 52-week low of $0.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.36 million shares.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Sporting 3.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the BDRX stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 10.2%. Year-to-date, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc shares have moved -94.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) have changed -22.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3149.49, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.99% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3149.49 while the price target rests at a high of $3149.49. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1431486.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1431486.36% from current levels.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -96.97% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $240k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $370k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.11% with a share float percentage of 2.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 96707.0 shares worth more than $0.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 0.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 47289.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18442.0 and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.