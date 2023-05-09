Arrival (ARVL) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.33M, closed the last trade at $2.44 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 27.75% during that session. The ARVL stock price is -4141.8% off its 52-week high price of $103.50 and 33.61% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 383.28K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arrival (ARVL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$24.45.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) trade information

Sporting 27.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the ARVL stock price touched $2.44 or saw a rise of 2.4%. Year-to-date, Arrival shares have moved -69.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) have changed -60.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $268.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.09% from current levels. The projected low price target is $268.44 while the price target rests at a high of $268.44. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10901.64% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10901.64% from current levels.

Arrival (ARVL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -92.93% over the past 6 months.

ARVL Dividends

Arrival is expected to release its next earnings report on May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 44.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.88% with a share float percentage of 12.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arrival having a total of 77 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.32 million shares worth more than $0.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 0.11 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.28 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.00% shares in the company for having 19472.0 shares of worth $47511.0 while later fund manager owns 10035.0 shares of worth $24485.0 as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.