Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) Estimation And Forecast

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) has seen 0.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $747.98M, closed the recent trade at $10.42 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.39% during that session. The AAC stock price is 0.29% off its 52-week high price of $10.39 and 6.14% above the 52-week low of $9.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 79660.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 173.44K shares.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) trade information

Sporting 0.39% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the AAC stock price touched $10.42. Year-to-date, Ares Acquisition Corporation shares have moved 3.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) have changed 0.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 16070.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.09.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.41% over the past 6 months.

AAC Dividends

Ares Acquisition Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 214.29% with a share float percentage of 214.29%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ares Acquisition Corporation having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glazer Capital LLC with over 12.97 million shares worth more than $130.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Glazer Capital LLC held 27.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Aristeia Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 8.28 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $83.37 million and represent 17.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Merger Fund, The. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 8.38% shares in the company for having 3.94 million shares of worth $39.65 million while later fund manager owns 3.07 million shares of worth $30.91 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 6.53% of company’s outstanding stock.