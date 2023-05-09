Analysts Are Recommending Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) As A Buy Candidate

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has a beta value of 1.69 and has seen 3.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.40B, closed the last trade at $37.62 per share which meant it gained $1.31 on the day or 3.61% during that session. The TPX stock price is -17.7% off its 52-week high price of $44.28 and 46.76% above the 52-week low of $20.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.84 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.84 million shares.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) trade information

Sporting 3.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the TPX stock price touched $37.62 or saw a rise of 1.03%. Year-to-date, Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares have moved 9.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) have changed 3.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.25.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tempur Sealy International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.44% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 2.69%, compared to -7.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -26.10% and -3.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.80%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.21 billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.24 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.24 billion and $1.21 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.10% for the current quarter and 2.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -17.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.60%.

TPX Dividends

Tempur Sealy International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 1.17%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.18% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.30% with a share float percentage of 108.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tempur Sealy International Inc. having a total of 444 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 22.22 million shares worth more than $835.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, FMR, LLC held 12.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $586.55 million and represent 9.06% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.09% shares in the company for having 5.32 million shares of worth $200.31 million while later fund manager owns 4.95 million shares of worth $186.29 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.88% of company’s outstanding stock.