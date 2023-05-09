Analysts Are Recommending AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) As A Buy Candidate

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.54B, closed the recent trade at $11.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -2.15% during that session. The AHCO stock price is -132.68% off its 52-week high price of $27.48 and 7.62% above the 52-week low of $10.91. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.40 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Sporting -2.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the AHCO stock price touched $11.81 or saw a rise of 2.32%. Year-to-date, AdaptHealth Corp. shares have moved -38.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have changed -2.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $22.10, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.56% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $17.00 while the price target rests at a high of $28.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -137.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -43.95% from the levels at last check today.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AdaptHealth Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.54% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 146.43%, compared to 20.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -73.30% and 77.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $756.45 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $783.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $706.2 million and $727.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 7.10% for the current quarter and 7.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -57.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.00%.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.12% with a share float percentage of 111.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AdaptHealth Corp. having a total of 288 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are OEP Capital Advisors, LP with over 13.82 million shares worth more than $161.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, OEP Capital Advisors, LP held 10.19% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 11.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $138.43 million and represent 8.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.30% shares in the company for having 5.82 million shares of worth $67.88 million while later fund manager owns 2.27 million shares of worth $26.44 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.