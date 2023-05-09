An In-Depth Look At Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 1.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.81M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -1.48% during that session. The VBLT stock price is -1057.89% off its 52-week high price of $2.20 and 47.37% above the 52-week low of $0.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.29 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.14.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) trade information

Sporting -1.48% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the VBLT stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 7.32%. Year-to-date, Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares have moved 60.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) have changed 27.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.88.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2531.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2531.58% from current levels.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 49.00% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.90% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -2.40% over the past 5 years.

VBLT Dividends

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.21% with a share float percentage of 18.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vascular Biogenics Ltd. having a total of 33 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $82957.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 0.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Telemetry Investments, L.L.C., with the holding of over 0.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77915.0 and represent 0.84% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.08% shares in the company for having 40323.0 shares of worth $7786.0 while later fund manager owns 2800.0 shares of worth $540.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.