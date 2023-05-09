An Analysis Of Grifols S.A. (GRFS) Stock

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) has a beta value of 0.40 and has seen 0.98 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.19B, closed the recent trade at $8.28 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 9.52% during that session. The GRFS stock price is -61.11% off its 52-week high price of $13.34 and 31.04% above the 52-week low of $5.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 966.42K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grifols S.A. (GRFS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

Sporting 9.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the GRFS stock price touched $8.28 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Grifols S.A. shares have moved -2.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) have changed 12.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.01 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.82.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.57% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.00 while the price target rests at a high of $19.57. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -136.35% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.7% from the levels at last check today.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Grifols S.A. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 26.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 148.48%, compared to 11.80% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -21.90%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.78% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 10.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.33%.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.66 at a share yield of 8.70%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.16% with a share float percentage of 42.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grifols S.A. having a total of 177 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 19.4 million shares worth more than $164.89 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Capital World Investors held 7.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 9.51 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.84 million and represent 3.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.12% shares in the company for having 13.38 million shares of worth $98.61 million while later fund manager owns 5.56 million shares of worth $41.0 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.