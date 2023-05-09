AEye Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) Forecast To Gain 51.16% To Hit Consensus Price Target

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $32.34M, closed the last trade at $0.21 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 12.81% during that session. The LIDR stock price is -2914.29% off its 52-week high price of $6.33 and 19.05% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AEye Inc. (LIDR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) trade information

Sporting 12.81% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the LIDR stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 2.33%. Year-to-date, AEye Inc. shares have moved -56.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) have changed -13.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $0.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 51.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.43 while the price target rests at a high of $0.43. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -104.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -104.76% from current levels.

AEye Inc. (LIDR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.38% over the past 6 months, compared to 14.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 190.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $600k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $1 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.08 million and $706k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -44.50% for the current quarter and 41.60% for the next.

LIDR Dividends

AEye Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AEye Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.84% with a share float percentage of 47.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AEye Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are General Motors Holdings LLC with over 14.06 million shares worth more than $2.95 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, General Motors Holdings LLC held 8.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.55 million and represent 4.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.93% shares in the company for having 3.26 million shares of worth $0.68 million while later fund manager owns 1.95 million shares of worth $0.41 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.