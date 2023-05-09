A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.41B, closed the recent trade at $9.37 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The MNTV stock price is -51.23% off its 52-week high price of $14.17 and 45.14% above the 52-week low of $5.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.53 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) trade information

Year-to-date, Momentive Global Inc. shares have moved 33.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.21%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) have changed 0.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.47, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $9.46 while the price target rests at a high of $9.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.96% from the levels at last check today.

Momentive Global Inc. (MNTV) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Momentive Global Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 21.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 111.11%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $121.32 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $123.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $120.16 million and $121.02 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1.00% for the current quarter and 2.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -25.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 27.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 56.71%.

MNTV Dividends

Momentive Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.69% with a share float percentage of 93.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Momentive Global Inc. having a total of 265 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with over 19.79 million shares worth more than $138.54 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC held 13.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 13.52 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $94.65 million and represent 8.97% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.70% shares in the company for having 7.09 million shares of worth $54.65 million while later fund manager owns 3.82 million shares of worth $26.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.