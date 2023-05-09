A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is iQIYI Inc. (IQ)

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has a beta value of 0.47 and has seen 5.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.62B, closed the last trade at $5.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -1.50% during that session. The IQ stock price is -34.97% off its 52-week high price of $7.99 and 72.13% above the 52-week low of $1.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.72 million shares.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) trade information

Sporting -1.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the IQ stock price touched $5.92 or saw a rise of 4.82%. Year-to-date, iQIYI Inc. shares have moved 11.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have changed -11.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 26.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that iQIYI Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 170.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 1,450.00%, compared to 1.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 250.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.40%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.16 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.12 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $1.01 billion and $924.91 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 14.60% for the current quarter and 21.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 98.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.82%.

IQ Dividends

iQIYI Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.28% with a share float percentage of 48.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with iQIYI Inc. having a total of 315 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group Inc with over 25.33 million shares worth more than $149.93 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Goldman Sachs Group Inc held 4.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Oasis Management Co Ltd., with the holding of over 23.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $139.29 million and represent 4.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.45% shares in the company for having 13.56 million shares of worth $80.28 million while later fund manager owns 4.36 million shares of worth $25.81 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.79% of company’s outstanding stock.