-2.27 Fall Turns Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Into A Losing Stock For Investors

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) has a beta value of 1.20 and has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.57B, closed the recent trade at $38.97 per share which meant it lost -$0.9 on the day or -2.27% during that session. The FL stock price is -21.17% off its 52-week high price of $47.22 and 38.8% above the 52-week low of $23.85. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.52 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Foot Locker Inc. (FL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.84.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) trade information

Sporting -2.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the FL stock price touched $38.97 or saw a rise of 6.84%. Year-to-date, Foot Locker Inc. shares have moved 3.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) have changed -3.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.8.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $44.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.13% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $30.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -53.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.02% from the levels at last check today.

Foot Locker Inc. (FL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Foot Locker Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 22.65% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.29%, compared to -1.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -47.50% and -46.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.30%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.92 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.17 billion and $2.06 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.20% for the current quarter and -6.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 3.80% over the past 5 years.

FL Dividends

Foot Locker Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.60 at a share yield of 4.01%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.66% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.44% with a share float percentage of 103.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Foot Locker Inc. having a total of 447 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. with over 11.47 million shares worth more than $433.4 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vesa Equity Investment S.a R.l. held 12.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 10.57 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $399.63 million and represent 11.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.85% shares in the company for having 3.59 million shares of worth $156.35 million while later fund manager owns 2.84 million shares of worth $107.32 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.04% of company’s outstanding stock.