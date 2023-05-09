-0.10% Fall Drives Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) Into Becoming A Interest-Loosing Stock For Investors

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) has seen 3.39 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.97B, closed the last trade at $10.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.10% during that session. The OWL stock price is -36.44% off its 52-week high price of $14.04 and 21.67% above the 52-week low of $8.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.03 million shares.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

Sporting -0.10% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 05/08/23 when the OWL stock price touched $10.29 or saw a rise of 7.88%. Year-to-date, Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares have moved -2.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.96%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) have changed -4.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.07.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 8.43% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.19%, compared to 0.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 36.40% and 23.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.90%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $389.65 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $404.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $293.74 million and $327.25 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 32.70% for the current quarter and 23.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 98.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 23.75%.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.52 at a share yield of 5.05%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.57% with a share float percentage of 92.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Owl Capital Inc. having a total of 273 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 53.93 million shares worth more than $554.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Capital World Investors held 12.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ICONIQ Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 50.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $514.5 million and represent 11.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 4.95% shares in the company for having 22.03 million shares of worth $226.73 million while later fund manager owns 21.97 million shares of worth $226.05 million as of Mar 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 4.93% of company’s outstanding stock.