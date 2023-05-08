Why Should We Buy Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Stock?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) has seen 2.11 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $698.15M, closed the recent trade at $1.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.38% during that session. The CGC stock price is -370.45% off its 52-week high price of $6.21 and 10.61% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.98 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Sporting -1.38% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the CGC stock price touched $1.32 or saw a rise of 3.65%. Year-to-date, Canopy Growth Corporation shares have moved -42.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) have changed -16.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 40.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.28.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canopy Growth Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1,225.00%, compared to 21.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.80% and 96.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.60%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $72.46 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $75.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $83.83 million and $82.59 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -13.60% for the current quarter and -8.70% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -677.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.73%.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 25 and May 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.21% with a share float percentage of 21.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canopy Growth Corporation having a total of 438 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.48 million shares worth more than $24.21 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 8.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.77 million and represent 1.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.67% shares in the company for having 8.62 million shares of worth $19.9 million while later fund manager owns 3.92 million shares of worth $11.88 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.76% of company’s outstanding stock.