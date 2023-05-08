Why Should Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Be In Your Portfolio?

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33B, closed the last trade at $5.37 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.68% during that session. The KC stock price is -88.64% off its 52-week high price of $10.13 and 67.04% above the 52-week low of $1.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.68 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Sporting 2.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the KC stock price touched $5.37 or saw a rise of 6.77%. Year-to-date, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have moved 40.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have changed -36.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.33.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $51.03, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.95 while the price target rests at a high of $93.01. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1632.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -141.15% from current levels.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 111.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 34.75%, compared to 16.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 18.50% and 23.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.90%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $284.34 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $292.19 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $369.56 million and $264.9 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -23.10% for the current quarter and 10.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.80% over the past 5 years.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between June 06 and June 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.11% with a share float percentage of 19.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited having a total of 134 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with over 10.93 million shares worth more than $41.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board held 4.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.17 million and represent 1.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.16% shares in the company for having 2.94 million shares of worth $11.3 million while later fund manager owns 1.4 million shares of worth $6.71 million as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.