Why Do You Need To Add Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) To Your Portfolio?

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.70M, closed the last trade at $0.70 per share which meant 0.00% during that session. The FRBK stock price is -544.29% off its 52-week high price of $4.51 and 11.43% above the 52-week low of $0.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 961.67K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) trade information

The stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the FRBK stock price touched $0.70 or saw a rise of 42.62%. Year-to-date, Republic First Bancorp Inc. shares have moved -67.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -43.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) have changed -47.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -42.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -42.86% from current levels.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (FRBK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -74.26% over the past 6 months, compared to -8.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $39.21 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $39.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $41.7 million and $51.75 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.00% for the current quarter and -22.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.10% over the past 5 years.

FRBK Dividends

Republic First Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Republic First Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.29% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.58% with a share float percentage of 66.80%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Republic First Bancorp Inc. having a total of 147 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.31 million shares worth more than $17.86 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 13.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CPV Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 5.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.7 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are BlackRock Advantage Small Cap Core Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.02% shares in the company for having 1.29 million shares of worth $2.59 million while later fund manager owns 1.17 million shares of worth $2.53 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.