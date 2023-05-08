Why Do You Need To Add Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) To Your Portfolio?

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) has a beta value of 1.38 and has seen 3.86 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $192.80M, closed the last trade at $3.27 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -2.68% during that session. The PLX stock price is -2.75% off its 52-week high price of $3.36 and 70.03% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) trade information

Sporting -2.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the PLX stock price touched $3.27 or saw a rise of 7.89%. Year-to-date, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have moved 138.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX) have changed 52.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -358.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -358.72% from current levels.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 220.59% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 145.16%, compared to 9.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 32.70%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 50.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

PLX Dividends

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX:PLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.05% with a share float percentage of 10.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. with over 2.41 million shares worth more than $3.31 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Highbridge Capital Management, LLC. held 4.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd, with the holding of over 0.24 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.33 million and represent 0.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.18 million while later fund manager owns 0.11 million shares of worth $0.21 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.19% of company’s outstanding stock.