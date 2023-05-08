Why Do You Need To Add Confluent Inc. (CFLT) To Your Portfolio?

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.85B, closed the recent trade at $22.26 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -1.77% during that session. The CFLT stock price is -54.49% off its 52-week high price of $34.39 and 25.97% above the 52-week low of $16.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 22 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) trade information

Sporting -1.77% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the CFLT stock price touched $22.26 or saw a rise of 6.78%. Year-to-date, Confluent Inc. shares have moved 0.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have changed -4.05%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.92.

Confluent Inc. (CFLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Confluent Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 56.90%, compared to 17.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 62.50% and 61.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.20%.

20 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $182.42 million for the current quarter. 20 have an estimated revenue figure of $193.61 million for the next quarter concluding in Sep 2023. Year-ago sales stood $139.41 million and $144.81 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.90% for the current quarter and 33.70% for the next.

CFLT Dividends

Confluent Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 01 and August 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.47% with a share float percentage of 75.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Confluent Inc. having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 14.68 million shares worth more than $326.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 7.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Altimeter Capital Management, LP, with the holding of over 13.0 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $289.02 million and represent 6.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.05% shares in the company for having 5.71 million shares of worth $126.99 million while later fund manager owns 3.79 million shares of worth $84.24 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.