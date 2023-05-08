Why Buy Stock In Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG)?

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) has a beta value of 0.41 and has seen 7.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.36M, closed the last trade at $0.20 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 15.07% during that session. The BBIG stock price is -1075.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.35 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.49 million shares.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

Sporting 15.07% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the BBIG stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, Vinco Ventures Inc. shares have moved -56.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 9.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) have changed -19.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.95.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -77.93% over the past 6 months.

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 19 and June 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.09% with a share float percentage of 18.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vinco Ventures Inc. having a total of 109 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.52 million shares worth more than $2.92 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 9.37 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.88 million and represent 3.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.15% shares in the company for having 5.35 million shares of worth $1.07 million while later fund manager owns 5.2 million shares of worth $1.05 million as of Feb 27, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.