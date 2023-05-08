Why Buy Stock In Save Foods Inc. (SVFD)?

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) has a beta value of 0.71 and has seen 0.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.50M, closed the recent trade at $1.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -10.00% during that session. The SVFD stock price is -533.33% off its 52-week high price of $6.84 and 41.67% above the 52-week low of $0.63. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 414.21K shares.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) trade information

Sporting -10.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 05/05/23 when the SVFD stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 19.4%. Year-to-date, Save Foods Inc. shares have moved 43.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 51.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) have changed 45.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 1220.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.36% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.50 while the price target rests at a high of $5.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -409.26% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -409.26% from the levels at last check today.

Save Foods Inc. (SVFD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.47% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.90% over the past 5 years.

SVFD Dividends

Save Foods Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in June this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Save Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.29% with a share float percentage of 9.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Save Foods Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Walleye Capital LLC with over 0.21 million shares worth more than $0.22 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Walleye Capital LLC held 12.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Noked Israel Ltd., with the holding of over 75455.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80736.0 and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.38% shares in the company for having 6151.0 shares of worth $6581.0 while later fund manager owns 79.0 shares of worth $84.0 as of Jan 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.